Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,108. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

