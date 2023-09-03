FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $79.79. 3,572,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

