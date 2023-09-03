Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Extreme Networks makes up 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

EXTR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 1,878,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

