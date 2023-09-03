Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises 0.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.46. 3,066,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
