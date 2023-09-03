Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 0.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,000 shares of company stock worth $3,330,900 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 641,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

