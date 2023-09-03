Franklin Resources Inc. Has $817.80 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 413,069 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $817,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.33. 3,039,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

