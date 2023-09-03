TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 2,154 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 413.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Corteva by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 262,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 197,237 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Corteva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,841,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

