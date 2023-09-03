Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Lowered by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,230 shares during the period. Jabil makes up 2.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 1.04% of Jabil worth $121,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. 1,147,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,559. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

