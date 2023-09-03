Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 3.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

