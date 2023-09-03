Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,627 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products comprises approximately 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 2.81% of Mueller Water Products worth $61,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 613,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,824. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

