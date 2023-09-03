Voss Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.3 %

OZK stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 681,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

