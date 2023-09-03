Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Allstate makes up approximately 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 2.6 %

ALL stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.