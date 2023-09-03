SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.52 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $234.54 million and $41.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,880.35 or 1.00033751 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.182236 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $32,568,003.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

