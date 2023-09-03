Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 716,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 343,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

