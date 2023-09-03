Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 565,429 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 290.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,429 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $65,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. 4,609,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

