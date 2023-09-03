Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $57,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.