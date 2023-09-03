Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 540 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

