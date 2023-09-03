Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $83.97 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 272.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309,893 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $83,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,444,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

