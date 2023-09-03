Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,210,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501,502 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $35,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 9,462,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,211,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

