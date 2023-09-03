Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 8,971 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.48. 667,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

