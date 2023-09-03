Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 919,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.