Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 919,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

