L2 Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,870. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

