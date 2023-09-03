Konnect (KCT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,899.31

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $53,899.31 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

