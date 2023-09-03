NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 1.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $1,490,302. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

