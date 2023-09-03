L2 Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 1,437,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,121. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

