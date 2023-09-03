Secret (SIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $277.78

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Secret has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $277.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00155169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025516 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0021654 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $146.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

