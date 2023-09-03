Acala Token (ACA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.24 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $3.58 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,865.88 or 1.00115212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04319682 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $7,239,744.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

