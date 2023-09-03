Red Tortoise LLC Sells 9,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,385,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,657. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

