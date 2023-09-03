Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,920. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
