Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,920. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.