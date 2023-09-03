Red Tortoise LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,308.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 194,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 122,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.63. 2,870,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.