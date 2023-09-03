Red Tortoise LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 1,120,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

