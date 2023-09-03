Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,911 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

WMT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.57. 4,184,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

