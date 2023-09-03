Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 171,067 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,808,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,030,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of -166.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

