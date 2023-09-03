Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $6.06 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,090 shares of company stock worth $49,995,952. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

