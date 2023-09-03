Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 107,037 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 71.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $14,613,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $157.01. 1,217,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,456. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.