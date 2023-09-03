Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $16.60 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,000. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,080. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

