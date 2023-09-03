Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $54.32 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,966 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,324,000. Adobe makes up about 3.2% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.21. 2,234,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $569.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

