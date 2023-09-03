Finepoint Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for about 5.6% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Cytokinetics worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 718,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,444. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,993,725. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

