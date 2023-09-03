Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,885 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,386. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $116.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

