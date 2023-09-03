Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,066,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after buying an additional 115,299 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 110.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $7,649,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.58. 1,200,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,236. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

