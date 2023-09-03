HI (HI) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $375,424.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,880.35 or 1.00033751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00198106 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $404,821.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.