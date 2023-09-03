Miller Industries (MLR) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Miller Industries to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Miller Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Miller Industries Competitors 440 1720 2779 45 2.49

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Miller Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Miller Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Miller Industries has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Miller Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 3.81% 12.89% 7.21% Miller Industries Competitors -5.98% -13.06% 1.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $1.01 billion $20.35 million 12.01 Miller Industries Competitors $5.34 billion $132.99 million 169.49

Miller Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Miller Industries. Miller Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 110.9% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Miller Industries rivals beat Miller Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

