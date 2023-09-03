Financial Analysis: Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) versus Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bechtle and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bechtle 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bechtle presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.07%. Given Bechtle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bechtle is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bechtle and Fujitsu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bechtle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu $27.49 billion 0.90 $1.59 billion $1.53 16.44

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Bechtle.

Profitability

This table compares Bechtle and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bechtle N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 5.53% 11.79% 6.43%

Summary

Fujitsu beats Bechtle on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation. This segment also provides applications for business intelligence, PDM, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, collaboration, customer relationship management, product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, document management systems, enterprise content management, and artificial intelligence. The IT E-Commerce segment provides hardware and software products, and peripherals and accessories that comprises approximately 40,000 products through an online shop and telesales. The company also provides data center, modern workplace, networking, IT security, consulting, professional, managed, training, financial, remarketing, and cloud services, as well as design, development, and implementation of software services. It serves customers in the fields of industry, trade, finance, and the public sector. Bechtle AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

