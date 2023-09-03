Contrasting Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) & Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Interactive Strength and Legrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legrand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A Legrand 12.97% 16.42% 7.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Interactive Strength and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interactive Strength and Legrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $868,000.00 20.28 -$58.22 million N/A N/A Legrand $8.79 billion 3.04 $1.05 billion $4.35 23.05

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Summary

Legrand beats Interactive Strength on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. The company also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industries, residential buildings. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

