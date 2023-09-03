Head-To-Head Comparison: Chesswood Group (CHWWF) versus The Competition

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chesswood Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.6% and pay out 63.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesswood Group N/A N/A 5.52 Chesswood Group Competitors $1.02 billion $145.37 million 78.26

This table compares Chesswood Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chesswood Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chesswood Group. Chesswood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chesswood Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A Chesswood Group Competitors -10.13% -11.87% -0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesswood Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesswood Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Chesswood Group Competitors 307 1343 2801 86 2.59

Chesswood Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Chesswood Group competitors beat Chesswood Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

