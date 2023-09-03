Analyzing Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTY) and Its Competitors

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Intrum AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Intrum AB (publ) Competitors -10.13% -11.87% -0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.49 Intrum AB (publ) Competitors $1.02 billion $145.37 million 78.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intrum AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

36.8% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrum AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrum AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intrum AB (publ) Competitors 307 1343 2801 86 2.59

Intrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $30.21, indicating a potential upside of 385.30%. As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Intrum AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intrum AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Intrum AB (publ) competitors beat Intrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

