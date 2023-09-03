Franklin Resources Inc. Has $677.08 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.63% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $677,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.29. 245,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

