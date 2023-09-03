Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 408,426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $648,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $161.57. 4,184,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

