Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 266,583 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.33% of Albemarle worth $603,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $8,247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.45.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,311. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average is $213.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

