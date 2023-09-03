Franklin Resources Inc. Has $615 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298,026 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 145,719 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $614,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. FMR LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,285,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $426,159,000 after acquiring an additional 168,718 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXPI traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.96. 1,583,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,296. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average is $188.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

